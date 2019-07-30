4 taken to hospital after car strikes front patio of St. John's house

Four people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled out of a driveway and struck several people that were on a patio at the front of a house in the Rabbittown neighbourhood of St. John's.

Police and emergency services received a call to Goodridge Street shortly after 4 p.m.

A person chased after the vehicle as it rolled, a witness said, and three people were sitting on the patio at the time of the collision.

Three people were sitting on the front patio when the car collided with it, and are being treated for injuries. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

