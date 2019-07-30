4 taken to hospital after car strikes front patio of St. John's house
Police received the call shortly after 4 p.m.
Four people have been taken to hospital after a car rolled out of a driveway and struck several people that were on a patio at the front of a house in the Rabbittown neighbourhood of St. John's.
Police and emergency services received a call to Goodridge Street shortly after 4 p.m.
A person chased after the vehicle as it rolled, a witness said, and three people were sitting on the patio at the time of the collision.
Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from Ryan Cooke