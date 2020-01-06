Skip to Main Content
2 people assaulted, stabbed at Conception Bay home: RCMP
A man from Bristol's Hope and a woman from Nova Scotia have been charged following an incident that sent all four people involved to the hospital.

All four people involved in the early morning incident were taken to hospital, according to police. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Four people were taken to hospital — and two of them charged — after police and paramedics were called to an altercation at a house in Bristol's Hope, N.L.

The RCMP responded to a call at 6 a.m. Saturday in the community that's located between Carbonear and Harbour Grace. 

According to police, a 38-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed and a 24-year-old woman "sustained a slash wound," according to a media release issued by the Harbour Grace RCMP on Monday afternoon. 

The other two people were also treated and released from hospital, but police did not provide details on their injuries. 

A 33-year-old man from Bristol's Hope is charged with with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody.

A 30-year-old woman from Nova Scotia was arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.

