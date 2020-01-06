2 people assaulted, stabbed at Conception Bay home: RCMP

Four people were taken to hospital — and two of them charged — after police and paramedics were called to an altercation at a house in Bristol's Hope, N.L.

The RCMP responded to a call at 6 a.m. Saturday in the community that's located between Carbonear and Harbour Grace.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed and a 24-year-old woman "sustained a slash wound," according to a media release issued by the Harbour Grace RCMP on Monday afternoon.

The other two people were also treated and released from hospital, but police did not provide details on their injuries.

A 33-year-old man from Bristol's Hope is charged with with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody.

A 30-year-old woman from Nova Scotia was arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.