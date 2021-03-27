The Department of Health announced four new cases of COVID-19 this weekend — all in the Eastern Health region — as Newfoundland and Labrador's total case count crept up to 22.

Three of the cases were confirmed on Saturday, the department said in a news release on Sunday.

The first is a man between 20 and 39 years old, while the second case is a man in his 40s; both are related to international travel. The third case is a woman in her 40s who was a close contact of a previous case.

On Sunday, a man between 20 and 39 was diagnosed with the virus. Public health says his case is related to travel within Canada.

Health officials say contact tracing is under way and anyone who is a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province also issued a flight advisory, asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 from Halifax to St. John's on Wednesday, April 14 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

More than 700 people have been tested for the virus since the province last released COVID-19 data on Friday, with total testing numbers topping 129,000.

Meanwhile,13 of the province's 22 active cases are located in the Eastern Health region of the province, while the remaining nine cases are located in the Western Health region.

Earlier, Premier Andrew Furey promised to help with medical staff, equipment and supplies Ontario as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 cases, with more than 2000 people in hospital and hundreds admitted to intensive care units and on ventilators.