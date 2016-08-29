In-person foster care visits suspended over virus concerns

In-person visits between birth parents and their children in foster care have been suspended over COVID-19 concerns in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Foster Families Association said the directive came from government on March 24. There are 580 foster families across the province.

"That was in keeping with all the recommendations coming from medical professionals and leadership within the province," said Diane Molloy, executive director of the association.

"For now, family contact would be telephone calls, FaceTime, any kind of creative ways that people can come up with, ways that families and children can stay in contact safely."

Diane Molloy says both foster and birth parents raised concerns over sending children out into the community as the pandemic was spreading. (Submitted)

Prior to the directive from government, Molloy said the association was hearing concerns from foster parents for the safety of the children, the birth families and for their own families. She said the province also received notes from worried foster and birth parents.

Molloy said visitation varies for different families. Some children may be picked up by their birth families, other times, if visitations are supervised, the child will have to be transported in a taxi then taken to a neutral location.

"We haven't had any conversations with foster parents to indicate it's not going OK," Molloy said.

"I have no doubt that birth families are in a very difficult situation right now and our foster parents certainly understand that."

