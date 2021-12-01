570-million-year-old fossils discovered in St. John's. Think you can find more?

The boulders lining Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's showcase some of the oldest signs of life anywhere in the world, according to Memorial University earth sciences professor Duncan McIlroy.

The armour stone rocks are roughly 570 million years old, he said, and there are only about a dozen places on the planet where you can see fossils in rocks of that age.

The Johnson Geo Centre is running a contest, hoping people will walk the lake on the lookout for more fossils before the snow falls.

See some of the fossils and learn more about the prehistoric discovery — and the ongoing contest — in the video above.

