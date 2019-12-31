Delayed wharf upgrades mean cars won't travel to St-Pierre-Miquelon until at least summer

Drivers hoping to take their vehicles to and from St-Pierre-Miquelon by ferry will have to wait at least another six months due to delayed wharf renovations in Fortune.

Originally slated for completion in January 2020, the long-awaited upgrades will allow cars to drive on and off the ferry once it docks at Fortune harbour. But work slipped behind schedule after repeated requests from the French government to alter construction plans, according to Fortune Port Corporation president Earl Rose.

"They made some changes and that kind of put us behind a bit. Then we came to an agreement again, and they changed it again," said Rose. "It's only in the first part of December that we finally had an agreement that we can work with."

"Like the old saying, 'Two steps forward, one step back,'" Rose said.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Rose said since last July — when a $5.25-million deal was inked with the St-Pierre-Miquelon government to help finance Fortune's wharf expansion — French engineers have changed plans for several elements of the wharf extension, including the link span and pontoon used to connect car ferries to the dock.

He said the port corporation also had to change the location for a new slipway in order to avoid traffic jams between boaters putting their vessels in the water and vehicles travelling on and off the ferry.

Both ferries can transport 200 passengers, 15 vehicles and 3 transport trucks. (Submitted by Henri Gamache)

'This is a complicated file'

St-Pierre-Miquelon President Stéphane Lenormand said that after signing the agreement to renovate the wharf last summer, he initially believed the dock would be ready by early 2020. But French engineers quickly informed him the repairs were more complicated than expected and would take until June 2020 at least.

He now says renovations will likely last until September or October.

"It's regrettable, but it's not a catastrophe," Lenormand said. "My analysis is that this is a complicated file.... Is it our fault? Is it their fault? I'm not at that point."

Rose said since both sides have now agreed to a complete set of renovation plans, work will begin on the final stages of the wharf expansion in mid-January. He's more optimistic than Lenormand, and hopes the renovations will be complete by mid-July

2 car ferries, no vehicles transported so far

Since 2018, the Nordet and the Suroît, two car ferries purchased for $50 million by France, have only been able to transport passengers between Newfoundland and the French archipelago.

Both vessels have the capacity to carry 200 passengers, 15 cars and 3 transport trucks.

For more than a year, the car decks aboard St-Pierre-Miquelon's ferries have been left empty during trips between Fortune and the French archipelago. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The renovations, which include an expansion to the wharf and upgrades to Fortune's Canada Border Services Agency building, were jointly funded by St-Pierre-Miquelon, the port corporation, the province and the federal government.

Mayor hopes project complete by tourist season

Fortune Mayor Charles Penwell said, for now, the delays are mostly an inconvenience for residents of St-Pierre-Miquelon, many of whom currently keep cars in Fortune so they can drive to St. John's after taking the ferry.

But he said he hopes the renovations will be complete "before the major part of the traffic comes next summer." He said he hopes the new vehicle-ferry service will draw more tourists down the Burin Peninsula.

Last July, Lenormand told Radio-Canada he hoped the new vehicle traffic would "open up the archipelago" to more tourist and commercial traffic, and lead to new cultural and sports exchanges with Newfoundland and Labrador.

