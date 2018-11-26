Fortune man bloodied, beaten and held at gunpoint by intruders inside his home

A few knocks at the door woke Michael Drake from his sleep, but he didn't know what was waiting for him on the other side.

Moments later, the same door came crashing into his head and blurred his memory of the bloody assault that ensued.

Eight days later, without a public warning from police, Drake's sister is speaking up to warn the people of Fortune about a danger she believes is lurking in their small, oceanside town.

"Anybody living alone is in danger," said Raelene Drake Carroll.

According to Carroll, her brother was a man who lived a quiet life alone in his house when he wasn't away working on a boat.

She believes he was targeted because he lived alone.

He came home from a stint at sea in the days before Nov. 18, when at least two intruders burst through his door and started making demands sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., Carroll said.

Drake's debit card was used at 2:11 a.m. in Grand Bank, about a 10-minute drive from his house. (Google Maps)

The RCMP confirmed Monday afternoon an investigation is underway, stemming from a report of an assault, and that the homeowner suffered what were reportedly non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Judging by the state of his house the next day, Carroll said, it appears they rummaged around, tore up his couch and eventually found Drake's gun locked away upstairs.

He was threatened for his life for his PIN number. - Raelene Carroll Drake

There were shells scattered across the floor. The gun is now missing.

While she says the intruders didn't find any money, they did find her brother's debit card.

"The gun was loaded and it was put to the back of his head and he was threatened for his life for his PIN number."

It wasn't until the next day that Drake remembered giving them his PIN. When he checked his account information, it showed a $500 withdrawal at 2:11 a.m. in Grand Bank, a 10-minute drive from the crime scene.

Carroll is asking anybody with video surveillance on their homes or businesses to check their recordings for anything relevant.

It's at least the second serious assault since the start of the month for the RCMP on the Burin Peninsula, after Dustin Hannam, 30, suffered head trauma in a beating that has so far gone unsolved in Marystown.

Eyewitness saw struggle

Carroll said a neighbour was watching TV late on the night of Nov. 18 when they saw a grey vehicle pull in behind Drake's house. They heard two car doors shut, and saw two figures walking towards the house. Carroll said the witness saw at least one person wearing a stocking cap.

They didn't think much of it, since he had friends over earlier that night, but something else did stand out as strange.

"The light of the kitchen kind of carries into the living room, and they said it was almost like people were dancing in the living room," Carroll said. "So we know what that was. That was the ruckus and the intruders rushing around."

They weren't in their right mind. - Raelene Drake Carroll

Carroll said there is no way her brother was involved in criminal activity, so there's no reason to believe the attack was retaliation or score-settling.

Instead, she believes it was a drug-fuelled attempt to steal money from someone they knew lived alone.

"They weren't in their right mind," she said. "If you were, you wouldn't do it."

Drake is at home recovering from the attack. He has suffered head injuries and hasn't been able to return to work yet.

"He has a long road to recovery ahead of him."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador