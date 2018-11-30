St. John's firm donates $500k to help finish new theatre in Cow Head

Fortis is donating $500,000 to Theatre Newfoundland Labrador's Set the Stage campaign to support the construction of a new performing arts centre in Cow Head.

Barry Perry, president and CEO of the St. John's-based utility company, made the announcement Friday at Corner Brook's Grenfell Campus. He said he received a phone call from campaign chair Brian Tobin and decided to chip in.

"A part of what we do is give back to communities, and when we heard about the theatre and the project in Cow Head, we sort of said that was something very special and we wanted to be involved with it," said Perry.

"The inside theatre will be called 'Fortis Theatre,' and we're very happy with that."

Katrina Basha, chair of the Theatre Newfoundland Labrador board, says a $500,000 donation from Fortis catapults the fundraising campaign to another level. (Jennifer Grudic/CBC)

TNL is hoping to raise $2.5 million in private funding for the new building. In November 2017, the provincial and federal governments announced contributions of $500,000 and $3.7 million, respectively.

Katrina Basha, chair of TNL's board, said she hopes Fortis's contribution will act as a catalyst for the rest of the campaign.

"I think it's catapulted us onto another level in terms of the excitement, and the support that we really need," she said.

"It's fine to have an infusion of government money, but you also need private donors. We as a board can't raise this money ourselves."

Hoping to be open for 2019 season

Despite some minor delays, Basha said, construction on the building is underway and they are still aiming to have the building open for the 2019 season.

Once completed, it will feature a theatre, rehearsal space, lobby and intermission area, storage area, offices, accommodations and a kitchen.

