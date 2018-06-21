Victim in Fort McMurray homicide had been charged on drug offences

John Healey's body was discovered by RCMP in Fort McMurray on June. 13. Police are calling it a homicide. (Submitted)

Homicide investigators are pleading for public help as they piece together how a Newfoundland man wound up dead on an access road in Fort McMurray, Alta. hours after being released from jail.

Wood Buffalo RCMP discovered the body of John Bradley Healey, 36, formerly of Clarenville, around 5:40 a.m. on June 13, on an access road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive.

The RCMP's major crime unit is asking for any surveillance video — or any other information — on suspicious activity on June 13, between midnight and the time of discovery of Healey's body.

A body was discovered on a gravel access road that leads to the Abasand neighbourhood in Fort McMurray. (David Thurton/CBC)

RCMP have said that the case is a homicide, and that an autopsy confirmed that Healey was not a random victim.

An acquaintance of Healey's told CBC News that she fears for her own safety, and that she is hiding from the people she believes killed Healey.

"They have made threats on myself," she said. "I have had a couple close calls and run-ins already."

She said Healey was released from custody at 1 a.m. and was killed at 4:30 a.m.

Facing gun and drug charges

Healey was known to police, and had an extensive criminal record that covers his adult life.

He had recently been charged with gun-related offences, including careless use of and pointing a firearm. The incident occurred near the intersection of Hardin Street in Fort McMurray.

RCMP said they discovered a loaded, sawed-off, double-barrelled shotgun in Healey's vehicle during the time of arrest.

In addition, Healey — a Fort McMurray resident who a friend says had returned to Newfoundland and Labrador several times in recent years — had also been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges in recent months.

The charges include possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

RCMP laid the charges after a drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant at two locations.

Individuals with any information concerning the murder of Healey can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsumbit.com.

Follow Arthur C Green on Twitter

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador