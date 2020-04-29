Hell, then high water: Fort McMurray flooding brings back traumatic memories for N.L. expats

Through fire and flood, some residents in Fort McMurray are quietly longing for the rocky shores they used to call home while dealing with a pandemic and a natural disaster.

Valerie Welsh, originally from Green's Harbour, took her sister in during the 2016 wildfires before the entire city was evacuated. Now her sister has returned the favour, giving Welsh a safe place to stay while the flood waters get closer and closer to her condominium.

"This brings back memories going back four years ago with the fire and everything," Welsh said.

Welsh's husband was back home in Newfoundland during the fires. She remembers packing their belongings and wondering when they'd see their home again.

On Sunday, she was evacuated again as the Athabasca and Clearwater rivers began flooding.

Each spring, the ice breaks up and there is a risk of flooding, but nothing to this extent has happened in decades.

The ice buildup was pegged at 23.5 kilometres long Monday as water spilled into downtown.

An aerial view of Fort McMurray taken from helicopter Monday as flood waters overwhelmed the community. (McMurray Aviation)

Julie Dyson, originally from the Labrador community of Cartwright, lives on higher ground but ventured out to get groceries on Tuesday and saw the damage.

Large stores, such as Walmart, were almost completely submerged.

"The water had to go somewhere, so it was out into the town," Dyson said. "We're no stranger to disaster and emergency evacuations, but everybody is in a panic, right?"

Familiar sights

Dyson doesn't think she'll be evacuated, but that doesn't mean she isn't affected by the situation. With people fearing both COVID-19 and flooding, basic supplies and food staples are becoming hard to get.

"There's people lined up at the gas stations again. It's a lot of flashbacks from the fires. A lot of people are getting ready to leave town, but honestly, like, I don't know where we're going to go with COVID-19."

Physical distancing in an evacuation is the new reality for people in Fort McMurray.

A chain of people formed earlier this week to pack sandbags and lay them out to protect the city's only hospital from rising waters. People tried their best to stay six feet apart as they rushed to save the hospital.

As of Wednesday, the hospital was not affected by the flood.

Rising flood waters have forced the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents from Fort McMurray's lower townsite. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Dyson said she's been thinking of Cartwright a lot lately. Even though things are far from normal at home, too, she is still homesick amid all the worry in Fort McMurray.

"It's one thing after another. It's like our town gets hit pretty hard with everything."

But the spirit of Fort McMurray remains strong. Through hell or high water, the town finds a way to persevere.

Dyson has thought of packing up and leaving a few times, but is still hanging in there.

Welsh, too, is feeling the spirit of community while she can't return to her condo.

"I've never lived in a place that comes together as they do here. I can't even explain the sense of camaraderie."

