Fix for stinky sewage runoff held up by dispute over land access: St. John's mayor

People complaining about a bad smell coming from the area of Southside Road in St. John's have an answer from the mayor: it's sewage, coming from the households of Fort Amherst and running directly into the ocean.

But that answer points to an ongoing debate about the land access needed to build a planned pump station that would stop the sewage outflow causing the stink.

Fort Amherst resident Mark Hiscock says the pipes and the sewage are an unappealing sight for both locals and tourists. (CBC)

"We have all the design done, we have all the prep work done, but unfortunately we can't reach an agreement with the Port Authority on the land there," Mayor Danny Breen said after Monday night's city council meeting.

Last week, Coun. Wally Collins mentioned the smell and a jurisdictional fight, and Breen confirmed that progress on the pump station, which would send sewage from homes in the Fort Amherst neighbourhood to the Riverhead waste-water treatment facility, has been stymied by the lack of an agreement.

The $6-million project to end the sewage outflow from Fort Amherst was approved in 2016, with funding split between the federal, provincial and municipal governments, Breen said, but in order to close the outfall and put in the pump station, permission is needed from the Port Authority for land access.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says the funds and plans are ready, but land access for the pump station remains unsolved.

The project is stalled over the inability to come to an agreement about assuming responsibility for some of the current environmental issues with the land, he said.

Sean Hanrahan, president and CEO of the Port Authority, says the situation is not so much a disagreement as a "waiting game." The authority is waiting for the results of environmental testing undertaken by the city this summer, Hanrahan said, and hopes for a quick solution when they are in.

"If they're satisfied with the environmental report being good then this whole thing will happen very fast in terms of the i's dotted and the t's crossed and all that kind of thing," he said.

The pump station would divert sewage from Fort Amherst to the Riverhead waste-water treatment facility on the south side of St. John's harbour. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Fort Amherst resident Mark Hiscock says it's not the smell that bothers him as much as the visual effect of having a pipe putting raw sewage into the ocean right beside a nice outdoor seating area in his neighbourhood. Even worse, he said, one of the three outflow pipes serving the homes in the area broke off about 15 years ago in during heavy seas and no longer reaches out into the Narrows.

"It's just been pumping into the cove itself, which can be disgusting at times, visually," he said.

Hiscock said he hopes the city and Port Authority can reach an agreement soon. In the meantime, the sewage continues to run into the ocean.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador