Former NAPE leader, Leo Puddester dies

Leo Puddester, a long time labour leader has passed away according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, the union Puddester once led.

Puddester died Thursday at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's surrounded by his family.

In 2003, Puddester became the President of NAPE after working as a prison warden in the province.

"Leo may be gone, but he has left an indelible mark on our province, our union and the many people he fought for and represented over the years," read a statement on the union's Facebook page.

"He was a character that was larger than life and he worked tirelessly to defend and advance the cause of workers in this province – something he was so very proud of."

Leo Puddister passed away Thursday surrounded by his family. (NAPE/Facebook)

According to NAPE, Puddester negotiated more contracts, organized more groups, and arbitrated more grievances than anyone else in the union's history.

"His win record in arbitration cases in one of the best in Canada," read the post.

Puddester known for this bold and colourful style made headlines throughout his career.

In 2000, he was sentenced to four months in jail and was guarded by the staff that he represented after defying a court injunction during a strike that he was leading.

'He was larger than life'

Danny Williams, former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador remembers visiting Puddester in Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

"I would describe him as a great Newfoundlander and Labradorian, a great patriot, a guy who was a fervent worker for his cause," he said.

Although Williams and Puddester clashed several times throughout their careers, Williams described Puddester as "ferocious," and "sincere."

Williams recalled a time during a strike where after several failed attempts to come up with an agreement he met Puddester in a service station parking lot in Mount Pearl one evening.

"We ironed it out, we hammered it out, and we laughed it out. At the end of the day we finally got it done," said Williams.



"As a person, he was larger than life."

John Steele, a St. John's businessman who knew Puddester through Puddester's concert promotions business, said he was a man of honour.

"He was a handshake guy, you shook hands on a deal and you had it," Steele said.

Steele said the two came from different worlds and agreed on very little but he was easy to get along with.

"He was a first class guy. A guy of honour and integrity."

