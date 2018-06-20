Skip to Main Content
Fire destroys former Piccadilly RCMP detachment
The building was already engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews responded.

The building was not occupied at the time of the blaze

The building was destroyed by fire shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police are investigating after a fire gutted a former RCMP detachment building in western Newfoundland early Monday morning. 

The building in Piccadilly was already engulfed in flames when Bay St. George RCMP and members of the Lourdes Fire Department arrived at the scene on Main Road shortly before 5 a.m.

The roof caved in shortly after, according to a media release issued by the RCMP.

The building is privately owned and was not occupied at the time of the blaze. 

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing. 

