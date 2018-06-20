Fire destroys former Piccadilly RCMP detachment

Police are investigating after a fire gutted a former RCMP detachment building in western Newfoundland early Monday morning.

The building in Piccadilly was already engulfed in flames when Bay St. George RCMP and members of the Lourdes Fire Department arrived at the scene on Main Road shortly before 5 a.m.

The roof caved in shortly after, according to a media release issued by the RCMP.

The building is privately owned and was not occupied at the time of the blaze.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.