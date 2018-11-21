'We just want to get our money': Fed up former Astaldi workers face financial crunch

A former Astaldi employee at the Muskrat Falls site warns he, along with more than 100 non-unionized staff, are facing tough financial times as unresolved paycheques loom large while they look for new jobs amid the impending Christmas holidays.

"We just want to get our money, look for work," says Mark Compton, a former equipment manager with Astaldi.

Nalcor Energy kicked Astaldi off the hydroelectric megaproject site in late October over concerns the contractor couldn't meet its payroll.

Since then, the final payouts for about 120 workers, including Compton, have been in limbo, as a legal fight between the two entities drags on.

"You guys have a dispute, and we don't want any part of it," said Compton.

Astaldi workers collect their things, after the company was told to stop work at Muskrat Falls on Oct. 19. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Compton estimated he and the other staffers are collectively owed around $1.7 million, or about $15,000 each.

"It's not going to make anybody rich ... but it's meant to be a bridge, and to make sure somebody's got a few dollars to pay some bills before Christmas. Keep things going until they can get to the next opportunity," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

'Nalcor has a responsibility'

Compton said there has been a lot of back and forth between the companies, as well as the provincial government, which he and the former employees met with on Nov. 16.

Out of that meeting came some clarity to the payroll problems but no action, according to Compton.

He now lays the blame for the long wait on funds at the feet of Nalcor.

Compton says Nalcor has 'a responsibility' to the employees who worked at the site. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Nalcor has a responsibility, I think, to the employees, to the unions, to the suppliers that were on that site," he said, adding Nalcor should have foreseen the financial implications of giving Astaldi the boot.

"This is not new to Nalcor. It might seem like this is breaking news on the financial position, but Nalcor is well aware that they've had to fund payrolls for quite a while."

Possible legal action

Compton said he gets the sense that Nalcor is treating the money owed to him and the other employees as some sort of bonus. He said that money is a mix of vacation pay, banked time and other various sources.

You guys have a dispute, and we don't want any part of it. - Mark Compton

"This is not anything that we didn't work for or earn. It's all based on our hours of work. We'd like to get it before too much time expires," he said.

Legal proceedings between Astaldi and Nalcor are expected to continue on Nov. 27, but Compton isn't holding his breath that date will be accompanied by any cash.

"We don't assume Tuesday is going to be a final resolution on this," he said.

In the meantime, Compton said he and the other workers will continue to apply pressure to Nalcor, and possibly consider legal action, although that latter option is an unappealing one.

"We don't think that the employees should be forced to go that level, we really don't. And that's going to diminish a lot of payouts to the point, is it really worthwhile?"

