Former Anglican priest will get new trial on child porn charges after Crown wins appeal

Newfoundland and Labrador's top court has ordered a new trial for a former Anglican priest accused of accessing, possessing, and distributing child pornography.

In 2018, a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge ruled that the police violated the rights of Robin Barrett.

The evidence against Barrett was tossed out of court, and so were the charges.

Prior to that decision about whether the evidence should be excluded, both the Crown and defence agreed that legal arguments would be a two-phase process.

But Justice Vikas Khaladkar decided the issue without hearing the second set of submissions.

The Crown appealed, saying that was a mistake — something the defence also conceded was the case.

In a decision issued Monday, the Court of Appeal agreed, calling it an "error" and ordering a new trial.

"The trial judge was not at liberty to decide the remedy issue without affording counsel the opportunity to make submissions," the unanimous Court of Appeal decision noted.

"It was a crucial issue and in effect, was the main issue for trial. The verdicts would not necessarily have been the same had the error not occurred."

Justice William Goodridge wrote the decision. Justice Deborah Fry and Justice Gillian Butler concurred.

This is not the first time Barrett has faced similar charges.

In 2010, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child porn.