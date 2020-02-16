Section of St. John's apartment building evacuated after water pipe break

Seven apartments at Forest Manor sustained various degrees of water damage on Sunday morning. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Fire crews and other first responders were called to an apartment building in the east end of St. John's Sunday morning.

St. John's Regional Fire Department Platoon Chief Paul Chaytor told CBC that crews were dispatched around 4 a.m., after a report of a burst pipe at Forest Manor on Forest Road.

Chaytor said upon arrival, firefighters shut off the water system and a fire watch went into place.

He said seven apartments sustained "various degrees of water damage," and displaced residents without accommodations were being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

A source to CBC said they had been told by building management that the sprinkler system exploded inside the walls of the building. The source added that this was the second time since 2018 that building residents were evacuated due to water issues.

There were no injuries reported.

St. John's Regional Fire Department crews were dispatched to Forest Manor Sunday morning. (Submitted)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador