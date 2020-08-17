Forest fires continue to burn in Codroy Valley, Terra Nova

Firefighters are trying to contain a fire that is in the midst of its third day of burning in the Codroy Valley, one of several forest fires in Newfoundland that has officials asking the public to be cautious.

The Codroy Valley fire has been burning out of control about four kilometres away from the communities of Benoit's Siding and South Branch, with flames and smoke visible from the Trans-Canada Highway.

"I would describe it as a intense fire, that's been fuelled by dry conditions that we've had all summer," said Jeff Motty, the province's forest fire duty officer.

The fire began on Saturday and grew to 90 hectares in size by Sunday. By noon on Sunday, 12 firefighters and two water bombers, as well as a helicopter, were all working to keep it at bay during the hottest part of the day.

"We had a busy day yesterday, firefighters worked very hard," Motty said, crediting the pilots with doing a "phenomenal job."

Motty said the same size crew will be on scene throughout Monday, with "a carbon copy" plan to battle the blaze.

Another morning of smoke in the Codroy Valley. Let’s hope today is the day the fire is put out 🙏🏼🤞🏻. Thankfully we’ve had perfect weather conditions these past few days for fighting the fire! <a href="https://t.co/iwbuGz8VCx">pic.twitter.com/iwbuGz8VCx</a> —@BillardJenelle

Motty said there remains no immediate risk to people, as the fire's path has tracked away from the communities and toward Emera's Maritime Link transmission line, where crews yesterday focused their efforts on keeping the intense heat away from the infrastructure.

"It can cause the plastic cabling on the outside of the wires to melt off," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The biggest concern to the public are those travelling on the TCH, said Motty, who asked people not to stop to watch.

High fire risk

Motty said outside of the Baie Verte Peninsula, the entire island's fire risk is now high, with other fires reported Sunday near Englee, Glovertown, and Springdale.

"People really need to be cautious about what they're doing," he said.

On Monday morning, firefighters also resumed their work battling a blaze about eight kilometres from the central Newfoundland community of Terra Nova.

Motty said that fire is now contained, but as of last night there were "still lots of hot spots" and six firefighters with pumps are set up in the area.

Another one-hectare fire in Sandy Point, near the Codroy Valley, popped up on Sunday. Motty said that was able to be contained by the crews fighting the Benoit's Siding fire.

There are also three forest fires burning in Labrador, but they are either under control or outside of priority zones.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador