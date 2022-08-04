Bay d'Espoir highway reopens on Day 12 of forest fire

The Bay d'Espoir Highway has been opened and closed off and on due to a forest fire which began on July 24. (Submitted by Alisha Joe)

The Bay d'Espoir highway opened once again Thursday morning, as fire crews continue to fight several forest fires on the island of Newfoundland.

Provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty couldn't say how long the road would be open, since a change in wind direction could blow more smoke in the area rendering the road unsafe.

"You need to get through that site, you want to move now," Motty said shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Motty said according to incident commanders, about 40 vehicles were waiting to get onto the highway early Thursday. He said the main operational objective for crews has been to open the highway.

"Safety is the No. 1 priority, " he said.

While the Bay D'Espoir Highway (Rt 360) is currently open, the public is asked to keep in mind when making travelling plans that as temperatures climb today, driving conditions may change. Please check for updates on whether the highway is open/closed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GovNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GovNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y14dyR2OXU">pic.twitter.com/Y14dyR2OXU</a> —@FFA_GovNL

Motty said four waterbombers and about 30 crew were positioned to fight the fires near Bay d'Espoir and Paradise Lake. The provincial government is also calling in resources from Quebec.

He said additional resources are needed because of the size of the fires and the hot, dry weather. Some of the fires currently burning were set by lightening.

"These types of fires have time to build intensity and grow in size, and they burn hot and they burn deep," Motty said.

He said there's no rain currently forecasted in the forest fire areas for the next few days.

He said the resources from Quebec should arrive around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"We'll put them straight to work," he said.

He noted the Newfoundland and Labrador government has shared resources to help fight fires in both Ontario and British Columbia in recent years.

Motty said a group from the Autism Society of Newfoundland and Labrador presented fire crew members with a thank-you card.

"Crew morale is really high, and it's just those small recognitions from other groups that really keep them going," he said.

The Autism Society of NL has kindly shared the Lion Max Simms Camp with our crews, and we were so pleased to receive a big card they designed & signed. It really gave us a boost! Thank you to <a href="https://twitter.com/AutismSocietyNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AutismSocietyNL</a> from our teams on the ground & back at the offices. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GovNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GovNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/pr14o798bY">pic.twitter.com/pr14o798bY</a> —@FFA_GovNL

