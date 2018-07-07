Forest fire burning near Grates Cove hasn't increased in size, waterbomber dispatched

Fire crews have returned to the scene of a forest fire that's been burning in the Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove areas of the Avalon Peninsula since Friday afternoon.

Jeff Motty, a forest protection officer with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, told CBC News that personnel have been back on the ground since 8 a.m. Saturday.

A water bomber has been dispatched from Gander, and was expected to arrive at 10 a.m. Depending on progress made, another tanker could be dispatched. Motty said a helicopter is on hold due to weather conditions.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had not grown in size, and has a 30 per cent containment, said Motty.

On Friday evening, the blaze was estimated to be two-and-a-half kilometres in length and a kilometre in width.

Motty said there is still a lot of smoke and some active flame.

Residents in the cabin development area near Daniel's Cove were advised to evacuate Friday night.

Motty said Saturday's humidity and forecasted rain may put crews in a better position to get the fire under control.

