Despite N.L.'s wet weather, conservation officers pushing residents to prepare for wildfires

As wildfires rage across the country the province of Newfoundland and Labrador is urging home owners and communities to do their part to keep their properties safe.
The province's forest management office features multiple Smokey Bear posters with the face of a bear wearing a hat that reads 'Smokey'.
As wildfires rage across Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador is urging home owners and communities to prepare for drier times that could see out-of-control blazes pop up across the province.

At a provincial forest management district office near Paddy's Pond in St. John's, conservation officer Sara Richards said despite a prolonged spate of damp weather, wildfires seen across the country could easily happen here.

And it could all begin with one careless camper.

"Lightning-caused fires are often seen in the news right now, but a lot of those are also human-caused fires," said Richards.

"It's up to you to take some initiatives to prevent wildfire."

On Monday, Richards also offered up tips and advice on things anyone can do to try and keep their home safe from forest fires.

The province is pushing the nationwide Fire Smart program which offers resources to Canadians to better prepare them for wildfire season. 

That includes not using highly flammable mulch in gardens within 1.5 metres of a home, keeping coniferous trees at least 10 metres away from houses and regularly mowing lawns.

"Don't pile your firewood right up against your building," she said.

"Gutters should be cleaned fairly often of litter debris. It only takes a small ember to ignite your your home within a forest fire."

Richards also reminded people to obtain permits before lighting a backyard fire, to use a screen for fire pits and to properly extinguish fires when the night is done.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Eaton

Jeremy Eaton is a reporter and videojournalist with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

