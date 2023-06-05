Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Forest fires cut off highway between Quebec and Labrador West

The only road linking the border region to the rest of Quebec has been cut off by forest fires burning on the North Shore of Quebec.

Rail line to Schefferville sustains minor damage, closed until Friday

CBC News ·
Fire burns through trees.
A forest fire continues to burn north of Sept-Îles on Quebec's North Shore. The fire has effectively cut off the border region of Quebec and Labrador from the rest of the province. (Submitted by André Michel)

Forest fires burning on the North Shore of Quebec have severed access to Labrador West, closing the western road and rail routes to the bustling mining region.

Route 389 — the only highway connecting the border region to the rest of Quebec — was closed on Sunday evening due to a fire on the North Shore. Quebec towns like Fermont still have access to Newfoundland and Labrador via the Trans-Labrador Highway to the east.

The rail line, connecting Sept-Îles on the North Shore to the mining town of Schefferville at the border, has also been shut down after sustaining minor damage by fire.

Radio-Canada reported shipments of food were flown in to Schefferville on Sunday, and the rail line will be closed "for a preventative period" lasting until Friday. The line is owned by Rio Tinto IOC, with a passenger service offered by Tshiuetin Rail Transportation.

The fire has reportedly damaged a telecommunications tower and a fibre optic line, both belonging to Rio Tinto IOC.

More than 14,000 residents of Quebec have been evacuated from their homes in recent days, including Sept-Îles and the neighbouring Innu community of Mani-Utenam. As of Sunday, 47 people had been airlifted to hospitals in Quebec City and Montreal. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now