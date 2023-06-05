Forest fires cut off highway between Quebec and Labrador West
Rail line to Schefferville sustains minor damage, closed until Friday
Forest fires burning on the North Shore of Quebec have severed access to Labrador West, closing the western road and rail routes to the bustling mining region.
Route 389 — the only highway connecting the border region to the rest of Quebec — was closed on Sunday evening due to a fire on the North Shore. Quebec towns like Fermont still have access to Newfoundland and Labrador via the Trans-Labrador Highway to the east.
The rail line, connecting Sept-Îles on the North Shore to the mining town of Schefferville at the border, has also been shut down after sustaining minor damage by fire.
Radio-Canada reported shipments of food were flown in to Schefferville on Sunday, and the rail line will be closed "for a preventative period" lasting until Friday. The line is owned by Rio Tinto IOC, with a passenger service offered by Tshiuetin Rail Transportation.
The fire has reportedly damaged a telecommunications tower and a fibre optic line, both belonging to Rio Tinto IOC.
More than 14,000 residents of Quebec have been evacuated from their homes in recent days, including Sept-Îles and the neighbouring Innu community of Mani-Utenam. As of Sunday, 47 people had been airlifted to hospitals in Quebec City and Montreal.
with files from Radio-Canada