Forest fire burning between Lark Harbour and Frenchman's Cove under control

A forest fire burning on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador has been deemed under control according to officials.

Three firefighters battled the blaze Wednesday afternoon

Smoke can be seen rising from the wooded area on Newfoundland's west coast. (Submitted by Mike Rodman)

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said the fire started late Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Lark Harbour and Frenchman's Cove, near Humber Arm South.

Half of the perimeter around the three-hectare fire had been contained by 8 p.m., said a provincial fire duty officer. 

Three firefighters and a tanker truck fought hot spots until it got dark, and crews are scheduled to return on Thursday morning. 

According to one witness, smoke could be seen billowing in the area around 5 p.m. 

Dry and windy conditions have led to several forest fires across the province this July.

The 2016 census states that 522 people live in Lark Harbour, and 1,599 people live in Humber Arm South.

