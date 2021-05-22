Fire crews enter 2nd day of fighting forest fire near Buchans

Fire crews near Buchans are continuing to fight a forest fire that broke out Friday. (Town of Buchans/Facebook)

Fire fighters near Buchans are continuing to work to manage a forest fire that was considered "out of control" Friday.

According to Colin Carroll, the provincial forest fire duty officer, the fire had made it's way through about 250 hectares of land with three water bombers involved early Friday. Power was cut off in the community, with residents around Red Indian Lake forced to evacuate.

As work to control the blaze entered a second day, Carroll said the water bombers were effective in fighting the flames. But hotspots remain.

"We don't like to use the term 'under control' at this point, but we are certainly in a favourable position, more than we were earlier this morning and certainly last night," Carroll told CBC News Saturday morning.

"It may take several days before we're comfortable enough to say it's completely under control, but certainly we are moving toward a more favourable situation."

A 12-person crew was on scene Saturday morning, with Carroll hopeful rain in the forecast can assist them in managing the fire and keeping hotspots from reigniting. A source for the fire hasn't been found, with investigators continuing work at the scene.