N.L. vehicles among recall of 375K Ford Explorer SUVs
Road salt could lead to suspension damage, automaker says
Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs across Canada and the U.S., including some sold or registered in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The recall includes Explorers from the 2013 to 2017 model years, built in Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017, and is due to a problem with the vehicles' rear suspension.
The company said in places where salt is used on the roads during the winter, corrosion can cause rear toe links to fracture, making the vehicles harder to steer.
A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground.
Ford said dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary and affected customers will be notified, starting the week of Nov. 30.
The company said the issue has already caused 13 crashes, injuring six people.
The recall also includes vehicles in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Ontario, as well as 22 states in the U.S.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.