For this Newfoundland photographer, the artistry runs in the family

With a background in film photography, Laura MacDonald enjoys spending time in the great outdoors — often with her three children.

Camera skills run in her family.

MacDonald's father was a talented photographer himself, teaching her everything she knows about the craft.

Now, with her children as inspiration, she's taking stunning shots of some of Newfoundland's most picturesque places.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode of Frames, Laura talks about using her camera to make memories with her young children.

