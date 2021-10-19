For the Love of Music: How a jump to songwriting helped Valmy come into her own
For St. John's musician Valmy, writing songs was never something that was originally in the cards.
Originally from Ontario, the singer-songwriter — who goes by the single name Valmy — said she always had an interest performing playing piano and teaching herself to play guitar.
But as she left her home to study music therapy in Nova Scotia, she said, the decision to write came naturally.
"I don't know if there was ever really a point where I made a decision I was going to go the singer songwriter route.… At one point I thought, 'Oh, I could start trying to write songs.' And I found it as a really helpful outlet for if I was going through a rough time," Valmy said.
"If I was listening to sad music and feeling like, 'Well, that made me feel better listening to that. Maybe I can write my feelings out and see how I like that."
WATCH | Valmy speaks to CBC videographer Mark Cumby in the latest instalment of For the Love of Music:
Now living in St. John's, Valmy has now found a home among other singer-songwriters she says have helped her grow as a musician. A move to songwriting has also changed the way she approaches her own music, focusing on how other artists use things like melodies, phrasing and approaches to lyricism.
"I think just from writing music to process my own feelings, it kind of just developed in that way," she said. "Then I realized, 'Oh, this is something I'm doing.' I was meeting people who were doing it too … so I think it kind of happened organically."
