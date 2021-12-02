For the Love of Music: Performing is an unfinished puzzle for Land of the Lakes
Check out the latest instalment of For the Love of Music
Matthew Thompson and Danielle Hamel have different jobs and different lives from when they started performing together in 2003.
But no matter what happens, they say they always come back to music.
The duo perform as Land of the Lakes, a name inspired by their son, Lachlan.
"The meaning of Lachlan is someone from the land of the lakes, meaning somebody from Norway or a viking," Thompson said.
"We thought that was a cool kind of sound and went with that."
Hamel said the duo's self-titled 2015 release was a way to get back into recording following a three-year absence. The album was created as part of the RPM challenge, which gives artists one month to write, create and produce an album from scratch.
WATCH: CBC videographer Mark Cumby speaks with Land of the Lakes in the latest instalment of For the Love of Music:
"We now have other jobs and lives, but we still love to go back to it. That's our biggest thing that just makes us happy," Thompson said of recording music.
"I've compared it in my head to like a puzzle that's like not finished yet," Hamel added. "Why would I stop now? I don't know where this is going to go next."
With files from Mark Cumby
