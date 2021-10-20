For the Love of Music: These 2 N.L. drummers keep pounding away

St. John's drummers Chris Bucket, left, and Dan George have been part of the local music scene for years and have never lost their love for drumming. (CBC)

St. John's drummers Chuck Bucket and Dan George are two of the most in-demand drummers in the province's music scene, but they've never seen their work as a job.

Both have had a deep interest in music since they were young, whether it was Bucket — whose real name is Sultan Dharamshi — wanting to learn to play guitar from watching his father or George "always hitting stuff" as a youth. Years later, their love of music has taken both men all over the world.

Bucket has been on the scene for over 15 years, originally getting his start in Nova Scotia drumming on buckets with his friends — hence the nickname.

"I wanted to play guitar originally. I just wasn't really good at it," he said, laughing. "Somebody was like 'do this' on a kit, and it came so naturally. It was an awesome day, I still remember it really well."

WATCH | Chuck Bucket and Dan George talk drumming with CBC videographer Mark Cumby in the latest instalment of For the Love of Music:

He's gone on to drum with a variety of international acts, ranging from Blue Rodeo to Dolly Parton.

George is known around the city for his work in punk and metal bands. In more recent years, though, he's made a change to a somewhat unexpected genre.

"I played in a bunch of punk bands and metal bands here in town, and then one day I was kind of just like 'country music's kinda cool," he said.

You can see more from Chuck Bucket and Dan George in the video above.