'Walking the walk': Bay St. George group wants climate action on the local level
Members meeting this weekend to figure out next steps
Amid growing anxiety about the warming world, an uptick in student-led demonstrations, and cities like St. John's declaring climate emergencies, a group in western Newfoundland is looking for solutions for its region.
The group is called For a Greener Bay St. George, and members hope to tackle climate issues on a hyper-local level.
"We're certainly going to be walking the walk, and that's something that we as a society have to learn about," said organizer Graham Oliver.
"That's one of the reasons why we're forming this group."
Oliver describes the group as a steering committee open to the public. The group is holding a meeting on Sunday to decide what its priorities will be.
The committee was inspired in part by international Climate Action Week in September, when many people came out for a march and other events.
The Bay St. George area encompasses several communities on or very near the water, like Stephenville, Kippens and Port au Port.
Oliver said there are several people in all those towns who are eager to work together on climate change issues and ensure local leaders hear their concerns.
"You have to provide venues for the public to come out," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.
Sabrina Muise, a young Mi'kmaw woman involved in the group, said advocating for stricter climate policies is just common sense to her.
"I was a part of the Qalipu youth gathering, and one of the main concerns that showed up was climate action," she said.
"It's so necessary."
Muise and Oliver encourage anyone in the area who's interested to attend the public meeting, which is at 7 p.m. on Sunday, at the College of the North Atlantic in Stephenville.
With files from CBC Newfoundland Morning
