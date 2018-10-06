Weekend woes: Boat operator complains about food fishery schedule

The recreational food fishery may be done for this year, but one tour boat operator on Newfoundland's west coast says he's been forced to get creative to keep his business from going belly up after this year's weekend-driven fishery schedule.

Darren Park owns Four Season Tours, which operates out of Cox's Cove. Cod fishing tours during the recreational food fishery have been lucrative for his business in the past, but this year things were different.

"When you get a lot of groups booking their holidays around the cod fishing dates ... all of a sudden you're losing those 20 straight days — that means losing business," Park said.

In previous years, recreational fishers had a consecutive three-week stretch beginning in mid-July.

For the 2018 season, the food fishery was open Saturdays to Mondays only, from June 30 to Sept. 3, plus a nine-day fall season which ended on Sept. 30.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) made the changes to allow more people to participate in the recreational food fishery.

It's a short tourist season and once Labour Day weekend comes in, it's downhill overnight. - Darren Park, Four Season Tours

The Newfoundland Association of Hunters and Anglers support the changes. They say the additional weekend fishing opportunities discourage fishing trips in dangerous conditions.

Having lost the ability to book the majority of his fishing tours during the 20-day stretch, the fall season was more important than ever to Parker.

Unfortunately, the weather during the fall session did not cooperate.

"This time during the year, it's heavy wind season. I just had to cancel six tours in the past eight days," Park told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Darren Park lands a big one, much to the delight of those on a tour. (Daniel Gray)

Getting creative

Park said the blow to business this season has been tough, but he intends to roll with the punches.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," Park said.

"It's a short tourist season and once Labour Day weekend comes in, it's downhill overnight."

Now, Four Season Tours hopes looking to the sky can help salvage the season.

With plentiful wildlife in the area — including moose, osprey and whales — it's a majestic bird that has the biggest star power.

A group of tourists trying to get a shot of the elusive bald eagle. Park is counting on wildlife tours to help save a less-than-ideal season. (Darren Park)

Park is betting the sight of a bald eagle soaring over the Bay of Islands might be enough to get tourists to put down their rods and pick up their cameras.

Four Season Tours has offered the wildlife tours for a few years, but did not promote it. Now they're heavily marketing what was once an afterthought.

Between the draw of the three- and four-hour photography tours and the catch-and-release fishing tours, Park expects his business to survive to see another summer.

Park respects that many applaud the changes to the food fishery, but there's one change he'll never get behind.

"The three-week season is the big thing. The three years prior to that we had a plan," he lamented.

With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show