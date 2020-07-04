As the food fishery opens, advocate hopes pandemic gets more people on water

A fishing advocate is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic might get more locals out on the water as the summer food fishery begins.

"I think that people are really excited to get out of their homes," said Kimberly Orren, co-founder of Fishing for Success, a non-profit social enterprise group dedicated to sharing and celebrating the province's traditional fishing knowledge and culture.

"Just breathing the salty fresh air and the water and the rocking of the waves, it's just a very soul-filling experience," said Orren.

Orren said fishing also fits in nicely with the concept of staycationing, she believes it's a good opportunity to connect to the culture and history of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"So many of us who live here in Newfoundland and Labrador go away for our vacations and there are so many beautiful places around the province that we never get to see," she said.

"We never really get to learn about our own places that are just a few minutes or a few hours away, so [there's] a wonderful opportunity this year."

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans says the summer food fishery will be open for 39 days in 2020.

The fishery will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays for 10 weeks, beginning July 4 and ending Sept. 7.

A fall fishery will also run for nine consecutive days, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

Fishing is permitted only from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset.

Each person is limited to five groundfish per day, up to a maximum of 15 per boat when three or more people are fishing. There's no requirement for licenses or tags.

Orren, who was on the water bright and early Saturday morning, said she was surprised at the number of whales she saw on the horizon.

She is asking people to pay attention to the whales while they are out and stay 100 metres away.

Hard year for fishing tourism

Orren said it will be a hard year for her organization, as they depend on the revenue of their tourism experiences to provide funding to run their community programing, like teaching newcomers fishing traditions and practices used in the province.

"We have had mostly cancellations and we have been providing refunds, which is pretty tough, so just like other tourism operators we are hurting," she said.

"So we are definitely hoping locals will get out and want to reconnect with their fishing heritage and learn a traditional skill."

