At-the-door food drive scrapped in St. John's in favour of cash donations

The annual City of St. John's at-the-door Christmas food drive effort is no more.

For the past five years during the fall, the city would select one week when residents could leave food donations on their doorstep on their garbage collection days. A separate truck would come by to collect food donations from the curb.

But that won't be the case this year, as city council has decided to axe the program — replacing it with a cash donation option instead.

"We're continuing to support the Community Food Sharing Association, and we're continuing to be a conduit for food donations — just in a different way," says Coun. Ian Froude.

The city will be giving $15,000 to the Community Food Sharing Association, as well as setting up donation boxes around the city in lieu of the door-to-door drive.

Participation, resource woes to blame

Froude said the previous effort was becoming impractical, and a cash donation can make a bigger impact.

"It was taking substantial staff resources … but more importantly, over the past four or five years, the people are giving generously, but the donations as an aggregate across the whole city have been declining."

The Community Food Sharing Association is on board with the decision to scrap the pickup drive, Froude said.

"We did discuss this with the food sharing association, and they are happy with the changed model and prefer it," Froude said. "They'll be able to leverage it even more than what has been donated in the past."

People can still donate at city facilities and community centres, which will be set up to accept donations during the fall.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador