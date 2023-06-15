Get rid of food banks and give people money instead, new report says

A new report on Newfoundland and Labrador's food charity system is arguing the province can eliminate food banks entirely — and is recommending a sea change to income policy to do so.

Food First N.L., a non-profit organization that operates food programs across the province, revealed 18 recommendations on Wednesday to overhaul how we deal with hunger.

"The reason people go to food charities is because they don't have enough money to access the food they need," said executive director Josh Smee. "It's an income problem, primarily."

The non-profit is calling on the provincial government to make immediate changes to policies that would put more money in people's pockets, such as minimum wage raises, social assistance increases and a universal basic income.

"The existence of food charity is a symptom of a massive failure of our social safety net," the report reads.

"There is no evidence to suggest that food charity actually pulls people out of food insecurity. The only evidence-based solution to food insecurity is increasing incomes."

More than one in six households in Newfoundland and Labrador have confronted hunger in some form, according to Food First. It may take the form of restricting the types of food one eats or missing meals. On the more severe end, it may mean going days without food at all.

Of the 90,000 people experiencing food insecurity, about half are employed, the report said. Only about 12 per cent actually seek help from food banks, however, with most using credit cards or asking for help from family and friends.

But even that has grown in recent months as sticker prices surge at Canadian supermarkets.

"The structural factor that makes food insecurity happen is one that's pretty under the control of government," Smee said.

"It's not something we don't know how to solve."

GIft cards, choice among immediate needs

Wednesday's report, Rethinking Food Charity, also includes suggestions for improving the food charity system until income measures are implemented.

They include devising a "grocery shopping" model at food banks that would allow clients to select foods they prefer — and aren't allergic or intolerant to — and increasing the use of gift cards.

Smee said he hasn't heard from the provincial government yet but he's optimistic about how officials will receive the recommendations.

"Things have really shifted in terms of government's space in this conversation," he said.

"There are way more collaborative tables where you see government and community sitting at the same table with each other.… I think there is actually a much stronger understanding now than there was a few years ago."

CBC News has asked the Department of Social Development for comment.