St. John's biggest food bank biting its nails after fire decimates supply

Jody Williams might be surrounded by a wealth of pasta, beans and cereal, but he's already planning for scarce times ahead.

The manager of St. John's largest food bank, Bridges to Hope, said the steady flow of goods from the Community Food Sharing Association warehouse — decimated by a fire Wednesday — to his shelves likely won't resume for a while.

"It's a huge loss," Williams said. "I still haven't figured it out yet."

About one-fifth of his food bank's supply comes from the association, he said. In real terms, that 20-per-cent deficit could mean dozens of families don't get help, or many more receive less than they normally would, despite a forceful community response that has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the distributor so far.

Jody Williams sorts through cans of food at Bridges to Hope, which helps hundreds of people every month. (Marie Rochon/Radio-Canada)

"We're the busiest food bank in the city. We feed probably about a thousand people a month," he said, noting that the number might soon grow: Williams fears smaller food banks, which depend on the association entirely, may temporarily shut down, compounding the supply problem by sending more clients straight to him for help.

There's no solid plan yet to deal with that influx. But Williams said he'll start preparing for increased demand with food drives of his own.

"I am starting to mentally prepare for us being much busier next week," he said.

Spreading the wealth

The CFSA's general manager, Eg Walters, told CBC News on Thursday he had accepted the use of a warehouse from the provincial government. Walters said he hoped to sign a lease at 66 Pippy Place, a property used by Eastern Health, by Friday or early next week.

Premier Dwight Ball also announced his government would kick in $50,000 in cash to help the food bank hub, which supplies 54 locations across Newfoundland and Labrador, get back on its feet. A number of other large donations from local companies added up to about $150,000 in total contributions so far, Walters said.

Eg Walters and Dwight Ball met outside the burned out Community Food Sharing Association warehouse on Thursday. (Carolyn Stokes/CBC)

Williams is impressed by the community's reaction. "Hunger is a community problem and it kind of takes a whole community to put this back together again," he said.

But as everyone focuses on getting the CFSA back on its feet, Williams remains nervous about logistics, worrying it could take time for donations funneled directly to the association to translate into food on the tables of his clients.

"No clients go there," he said. "They're a warehouse, so we actually will see the effects of this. Hopefully some of the money and things that people are raising can come directly to us."

Network a vital backstop

Even at other food banks around N.L. that work to be self-sustaining, the CFSA serves as a vital support.

The network is a "back-up plan" at one Gander food bank — which has its own partnership with a food wholesaler — according to Amy Ralph, chair of the Botwood Interfaith Good Will Centre.

Amy Ralph checks for expiry dates on food supplied from a wholesaler based in Grand Falls-Windsor. The Botwood food bank receives "reclamation" food that can't be sold in stores, but could be fine for donations and consumption. Ralph and her volunteers make sure packages aren't opened or unfit before they are used in hampers. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"They're our insurance, they have our back," she said. "We run out of food, pick up the phone, food is on the way."

Ralph said the CFSA was a big supplier for the food bank for years, before they reached a deal with a wholesaler from Grand Falls-Windsor.

"It gives you peace of mind, it's assurance."

A sister centre in Lewisporte — the Lewisporte Interfaith Goodwill Centre and Food Bank — works to earn its own money through an attached thrift store.

Joy Freake sorts through clothing displayed at the Lewisporte Interfaith Goodwill Centre and Food Bank. The thrift store helps finance the operations of the food bank, but it also needs to pay for the overhead of the large building. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to treasurer Joy Freake, the store brought in about $15,000 last year. The centre also has partnerships in the community, but even then, it goes back to the CFSA for help.

"Around Christmas time we do very well, throughout our community and organizations and food drives," said Tracey Dawe, the director of the Lewisporte food bank.

"However with February and March coming up — which is the hardest months on food banks and food drives — we would have been availing of them again."

Dawe says her group gets "tremendous" support from volunteers and community groups, and she says she's sure the community would step up if the centre was forced to make a call for donations.

