Despite holiday boost, food banks still need help stocking shelves

The Salvation Army's Carolann Stuckless says that food banks will be busy in January, as visitors have to deal with higher heating bills. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

December might be the season for giving, but a representative with one Corner Brook food bank says January is when the going gets really tough for those in need.

"It's important to do it all year and not just for the month of December," says the Salvation Army's Carolann Stuckless.

She told CBC News Thursday that after the holiday season ends, many families still struggle to put food on the table — especially as heat and power bills rise over the winter months.

"We get a lot of people that have a budgeted light bill and that kind of spikes, and so the extra food money, it doesn't go to food, it goes to keeping them warm."

These shelves may be full right now, but Stuckless says the food bank requires consistent donations to stay afloat. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

One way to help, said Stuckless, is by continuing to donate food to your local food bank.

"What is it that you really need here in January and the winter months? It's food," she said.

"Food is all year and not just the month of December and we thank everyone who's donated and continues to donate all year round."

A food bank operates out of this Salvation Army location in Corner Brook. (Colleen Connors/CBC)