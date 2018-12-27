Despite holiday boost, food banks still need help stocking shelves
Salvation Army says it's important to donate food all year long
December might be the season for giving, but a representative with one Corner Brook food bank says January is when the going gets really tough for those in need.
"It's important to do it all year and not just for the month of December," says the Salvation Army's Carolann Stuckless.
She told CBC News Thursday that after the holiday season ends, many families still struggle to put food on the table — especially as heat and power bills rise over the winter months.
"We get a lot of people that have a budgeted light bill and that kind of spikes, and so the extra food money, it doesn't go to food, it goes to keeping them warm."
One way to help, said Stuckless, is by continuing to donate food to your local food bank.
"What is it that you really need here in January and the winter months? It's food," she said.
"Food is all year and not just the month of December and we thank everyone who's donated and continues to donate all year round."
Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
With files from Colleen Connors