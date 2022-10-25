N.L. food banks hope legislative changes will mean more country food donations

Proposed legislative changes in Newfoundland and Labrador aim to make it easier for hunters, fishers and foragers to donate what they harvest to food banks.

It's a change that's been gathering momentum for more than a decade, and the manager of a St. John's food bank says his clients support it.

"Especially the seniors. You know, in Newfoundland they love a bit of moose, right?" said Jody Williams, manager of Bridges to Hope Food Aid Centre, on Tuesday.

Williams says country food — such as moose, caribou or capelin — is a good source of protein at a time when groceries are getting more expensive and more people are turning to food banks.

Jody Williams is the manager of the Bridges to Hope Food Aid Centre in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We're opening on Wednesday nights as we have a new demographic of people who work. So even the people who work now need to go to the food bank. So that's a kind of a sign of where we are," he said.

Sharing the Harvest

It used to be impossible to donate moose to charities in the province but Barry Fordham, co-founder of a group called Sharing the Harvest, has been pushing since 2008 to change that.

"Game is high protein, free-range, organic, nutritious meat," he said.

Fordham recently delivered two boxes of ground moose meat to Bridges to Hope and earlier this year he helped donate a whole moose to another charity group. He's also donated capelin and blueberries to food banks.

Hunting and fishing enthusiast Barry Fordham is a co-founder of Sharing the Harvest. (CBC)

"It was just a great, good feeling thing about it," he said. "We're not getting anything out of it, we're all volunteers. What we get in payment is the feeling we get."

Two years ago, the province made special permits available to registered food banks throughout the province allowing them to accept and distribute donations of moose and caribou meat. Bill 10 proposes amendments to the provincial Wild Life Act that address the documentation, donation and transportation of moose or caribou meat. The bill had its first reading Oct. 6.

