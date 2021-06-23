Food banks need more than just food. These are some items that go the extra mile

People who rely on food banks often need more than things to eat. The costs of ordinary items — like laundry detergent, deodorant and shampoo— have also been affected by inflation. Some food banks provide these items “extras” they can provide to their clients. But for the people who rely on them, they’re essentials.

While the cost of food items like fruits, vegetables and meats has increased over the years, so too has the price tag on things like shampoo, deodorant and laundry detergent.

Hygiene products and other non-food items are referred to as "extras" at the Gander and Area Food Bank, says volunteer Raelene White.

But for people who walk through the food pantry's doors, these items are more than just a bonus — they're essentials.

"Everything is important, but the extras just kind of bring those extra little bits of joy," said White.

White says she's had people come into the food bank and scan the "extras" shelves in excitement, saying things like, "Oh my gosh, I'm gonna make bread," or "I haven't had shampoo for eons, I've been using a bar of soap."

The Gander food bank typically serves an average of about 130 families every month, says White, so in total, around 290 people walk through their doors every month.

'Extra' costs

According to Statistics Canada, the monthly average retail prices for products like laundry detergent, shampoo and deodorant have changed over the years.

The average price of a 400-millilitre bottle of shampoo cost $6.56 in Newfoundland and Labrador in October 2023, versus $4.65 in October 2019.

Deodorant faced a similar increase, with an 85-gram stick costing $6.71 in October 2023, up from $4.86 in October 2019.

When it comes to 4.43 litres of laundry detergent, the average price sat at $14.26 in October 2023, up from $12.18 in October 2019. The same amount of detergent was $9.95 a few years earlier, in 2017.

CBC Newfoundland Morning 8:38 Thoughtful donating...a volunteer with the Gander and Area Food Bank told us about about items you might not think to give, but which are very, VERY welcome This year, food bank use in Newfoundland and Labrador is up more than 12 percent over last year...and has nearly doubled since 2019. The charities are a vital life line for hungry families, but struggling people often need more than boxes of pasta or cans of soup. That's why food banks keep so-called "extras" on hand. Raelene White is a volunteer at the Gander and Area Food Bank.

White says menstrual products are also an important pantry essential.

The federal government announced it was providing $17.9 million to Food Banks Canada to help run a national pilot project to address barriers to affording menstrual products.

Part of that pilot is testing a national approach to providing free access to menstrual products to communities across Canada, as well as increasing education and awareness of menstrual products.

The pilot project locations include nine places in Newfoundland and Labrador, from Labrador City to Marystown to St. John's.

White says going to the food bank for the first time can be a vulnerable experience, and that people often have to choose between eating or purchasing things like tampons or deodorant.

So, having "extras" on hand goes a long way.

"We love that having these extras and these extra little bit of money allows us to provide that dignity to our clients," said White.