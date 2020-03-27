Food banks are in for a rough ride, but $500K pledge from province is big help

The provincial government is stepping up to the plate to help people access the most basic essential in this time of emergency — food.

The government promised $500,000 to Food First NL, a non-profit group that co-ordinates food sharing efforts in the province.

Food First NL CEO Josh Smee said he was surprised at the amount of money put forward and how fast it got done.

"I think this is actually a really great head start," he said. "I think it's quite frankly a bigger one than I had necessarily anticipated, which means we will be able to meet a lot of needs as we begin to reach out to our partners."

Food banks will be able to apply for the funding through Smee's organization. The application deadline is April 3.

One group happy to see the money is the Sacred Heart Family Aid food bank in Marystown, run by chairperson Nora Gaulton.

"It's going to be a difficult year ahead, I can guarantee you," Gaulton told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

In a normal year, the Marystown food bank serves about 400 customers all over the Burin Peninsula. This winter, they've already served 200.

Now they'll have to contend with a skyrocketing unemployment rate with many businesses closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is launching a massive aid package, but things like employment insurance won't cover a person's entire household income before the pandemic hit.

"It's only going to get worse. You can't see it getting any better for the time being," Gaulton said.

The money from the provincial government could go a long way to keeping shelves stocked — something that's been an issue early in the period of isolation, as people flocked to stores to stock up on groceries and household items.

The province is also partnering with Food First NL to harvest ideas on how to get food out to people who need it most.

The two sides are co-chairing a working group looking at things like using the food from school breakfast and lunch programs and getting it to families that need it now that their kids are at home.

