Food and Livestock '87: A Land & Sea archival special

Cows from all over the province were put on display during the 1987 Food and Livestock show in St. John’s. (CBC)

Ahead of the Food and Livestock Show in 1987, Land & Sea host Dave Quinton learned getting a cow judge ready is not an easy task.

Those who would be walking with the cows spent up to two hours a day teaching a cow how to strut their stuff and keep calm in front of judges and large crowds.

The show had grown tremendously since the first Food and Livestock show in 1985, allowing both young and old to learn about the different industries and where their food really comes from.

Watch the highlights of the 1987 Food and Livestock show in this full-length episode of Land & Sea:

The cow walk was a marquee event at the '87 show in St. John's, a sign of the growth in the province's dairy industry and a learning experience for all ages.

In the end, it was a close race that left one cow standing above all and smiles on the faces of everyone involved.

More to discover

Want more Land & Sea? Click here to see a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service.