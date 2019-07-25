Fishing from Blue Beach: A Land & Sea archival episode

Fishing was always a tough way to make a living, in some ways, on the Port au Port Peninsula in western Newfoundland. Its harbourless shores limited the options for setting out to sea, and one fishermen said the area's strange geography had prevented the fishery from really taking off in the area.

"This is why we're still with the small dory," said Allen Alexander, referring to the 18-foot flat-bottomed boats fishermen in the area used to get around the physical restrictions they were faced with.

There was one nice harbour in the area at Blue Beach, with Fox Island River across the bay, Alexander said, but it remained underdeveloped and hard to access.

"That's all it is, is a harbour," Alexander said of the beach.

"No electrical facilities and really, the road is not much more than a path to get down to it."

High unemployment

Despite those challenges, many of the approximately 700 fishermen in the area stationed at Blue Beach, some of them spending six months of the year fishing out of its harbour.

Steve Morasais, a French Newfoundlander, was among them. His father had come to Newfoundland as a stowaway from St. Pierre at just 14 years old, and Morasais had fished out of the area for decades.

Fisherman Allen Alexander was president of the Port au Port Development Association. (CBC)

However, many of the challenges he saw were seen by others in the same boat. Another fisherman of French descent, Lucien Lacour, lived in Stephenville but fished out of Blue Beach.

"He's one of the old salts, I guess, that's been around for years," Alexander said.

Alexander was president of the Port au Port Development Association, a grassroots effort to increase economic prospects on the peninsula. By necessity that involved the fishery, and one of its efforts was to allow fishermen a greater allotment for lobster traps to supplement the cod fishery.

Fisherman Lucien Lacour felt the area's lobster population couldn't handle the number of traps going in the water. (CBC)

"It's great if you have a good lobster season because then you're not so dependent on the cod fishery," he said.

The higher allotment wasn't harming stocks, Alexander said, because it was just codifying what people had been doing in the absence of enforcement. But Lacour said he believed there were too many traps in the water for the area's lobster population.

"If you're trying to make a go of it, well, you want to make a few dollars, but the way it is now it's almost impossible," he said.

Steve Morasais was one of many people of French descent on the peninsula. (CBC)

Making a living was tough for many on the Port au Port Peninsula in 1988, when this episode of Land & Sea aired -- a disaster, Alexander said. He hoped the development association's work could change that, especially for the younger generation.

"We want to live here, we want to improve the area, we want to have a better place for our children to grow up, obviously," he said.

"Right now the only thing we have to look forward to is a plane ticket up to Toronto somewhere for a job."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador