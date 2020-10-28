Fong's Restaurant and Motel closes after 60 years in Carbonear

The Fong family set up the business in 1959, a few years after moving to Carbonear. (Google Maps)

Fong's Restaurant and Motel, a staple of birthday dinners, weddings and even politician banquets in Carbonear, has closed its doors after over 60 years in business.

Art Fong's family first arrived in Newfoundland via St. John's, and came to Carbonear in 1954, with Fong's father opening Fong's Restaurant in the community five years later.

The restaurant became widely known for its Chinese and Canadian food, and the business expanded to house motel units in the 1980s.

"I put the building up on the highway in '82 with the restaurant first, then in '83 I put eight units on. Then in '85 or '87 I put another eight unions on and a banquet hall on," Art Fong, the business's owner, told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

As the years went on, its banquet hall became the place for movers and shakers to be seen in Conception Bay North, a place that accommodated everything from business power lunches to family and birthday dinners.

Fong's was a place of movers and shakers and community gatherings over the years, as seen in this photo from 2005. (CBC)

In 35 years, Fong said there have been countless events, with big crowds, from regular clientele to visitors from all over, including some big names, including almost every premier from Joey Smallwood to Dwight Ball.

"It's all good memories over the years."

Pandemic strain

Like many businesses, Fong said the closure of the restaurant and motel is a direct result of financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health restrictions around event bookings and reduced occupancy in the restaurant cut business dramatically.

"We had to go for a reduced capacity. It cut the sales down. Really down," he said, adding with weddings and banquets largely off the table, it was too hard to carry on.

Fong's owner Art Fong, seen here in 2003, says his impending retirement also played a role in closing the business. (CBC)

"It's a hard thing to do to shut her down. But that was it, everything comes to an end."

Fong said his impending retirement also factored into the decision to end the business.

"I'll be 66 in November. That made up my mind," he said.

Fong is one of several members of his family to leave an impact on business in the province. His brother David Fong founded Quidi Vidi Brewing Company in St. John's, where his nephew Justin Fong now plays a leading role.

"I've never worked for no one in my life. I suppose that was bred into us over the years to go into business," Art Fong said.

Fong said the time has come for him to step back and enjoy what life has to offer.

"I'm gonna take it easy," he said. "Do a bit of hunting, fishing, right? There's lots of things to do in Newfoundland."