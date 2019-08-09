'Totally diverse' lineup as 43rd annual N.L. folk fest underway in St. John's
Tim Baker, the Jerry Cans and Bill & Joel Plaskett among artists hitting the stage in the main tent
The food stands are set up, the beer garden barriers are standing and the lanterns and hanging lights — much like the performers — are ready to shine as the 43rd annual Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival gets underway in St. John's.
A jam-packed Thursday night live music show at the First Light Centre kicked off the weekend-long festival.
Artists and performers will be all around Bannerman Park as things get underway Friday at 6 p.m.
"It's become quite an institution in St. John's," said Anna Brophy, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society.
"Things are running like a well-oiled machine right now."
The festival this year is dedicated to Ray Walsh and John Koop, with a lifetime achievement award being given to to Shirley Montague.
Brophy said the festival has also taken on a green-centric goal, as well, by setting up two refillable water stations, and asking vendors not to use Styrofoam packaging.
There will also be multi-stream waste disposal, including composting, she said.
For Brophy, the festival is about more than just music and food.
"I just like the vibe and being in the park. It's so nice with all the lights and the trees and everyone's in a good mood," she said.
"What's not to like about that?"
This year, the society went for a "totally diverse" lineup, said Brophy, with a number of francophone performances, as well as the first-ever official partnership with the First Light Centre — formally known as the Native Friendship Centre, which is doing a full session of Indigenous performances on Sunday.
Jenelle Duval, events co-ordinator for the First Light Centre, said the partnership with the Folk Festival has been building for a number of years, and an official partnership just made sense.
"It's very exciting. We're gonna have local artists, as well as some national ones," Duval said.
"The Jerry Cans are gonna be stopping by the tent, which is our favourite Inuk folk band, so we're very excited about that."
Duval hopes this is just the start of a long tradition of Indigenous artists being showcased at the festival.
"I think that this year's a really great start — we have a whole morning. Maybe next year we'll have an even bigger program to offer, maybe a full day," she said.
"There's so many possibilities for us in the future."
The full schedule of events for the Folk Fest can be found online.
With files from The St. John's Morning Show
