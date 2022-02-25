Skip to Main Content
St. John's barbershop moving after car rams downtown building

Fogtown has to downsize and relocate — temporarily — while the historic building is repaired.

John Pike · CBC News ·

2 days ago
Duration 2:06
Fogtown has been forced to temporarily move into an adjacent — and much smaller — space. 2:06

The Fogtown barbershop in downtown St. John's is facing an unexpected setback after a car recently rammed the side of their historic building.

The crash has forced the barbers to move into an adjacent — and much smaller — space, while the building is repaired.

But the move also presents the owners with an opportunity. 

Check out the story in the video above.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Pike

John Pike is a video producer with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

