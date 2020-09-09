Fogo man, 56, dies in motorcycle crash on TCH near Burgeo exit

Police are investigating what caused a fatal crash Tuesday near the southwest coast of Newfoundland.

Traffic analysts are piecing together the final moments of a 56-year-old Fogo man who died after his motorcycle crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway near the turnoff for Burgeo.

Weather and road conditions were clear at the time of the crash. According to the Bay St. George RCMP, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road.

The RCMP's traffic analysts and the province's chief medical examiner have been enlisted to investigate further.

Police extended a message of thanks to everyone who tried to help out at the crash scene on Tuesday.

