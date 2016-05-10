Man dies in Fogo Island house fire

A 53-year-old man died in a house fire on Fogo Island over the weekend.

Police and fire departments from Tilting and Joe Batt's Arm were called to a house fire in Tilting, on the northeastern part of the island, Sunday afternoon.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the house was extensively damaged.

Two other people inside were able to escape the burning home.

Police, the fire commissioner's office, and the chief medical examiner's office are all investigating.

Fire departments from Tilting and Joe Batt's Arm responded to the fire. (Google Maps)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador