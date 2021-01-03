Man dies in early Sunday morning crash on Fogo Island

Police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Fogo Island early Sunday morning.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News officers were dispatched at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday following a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 333 between Seldom and the Island Harbour turnoff. The local fire department also responded to the crash.

A man was taken to hospital and later died.

According to police, an RCMP traffic analyst is at the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

More information is expected once the traffic analyst can complete their examination of the scene.

