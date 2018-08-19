Fogo ferry workers feeding eagle with broken wing want government to rescue bird

A Fogo Island ferry worker says a bald eagle with a broken wing has been kept alive for the past two months by people leaving meat scraps and he's asking the government to step in and rescue the bird.

"We don't want this to be about a budget, we want this to be about saving a magnificent creature," said Rick Brown, Chief Engineer o the Fogo Island ferry.

Brown said the eagle keeps to a small beach just next to the ferry landing in Man O'War Cove. The tip of its wing appears to broken, he said, and the bird cannot fly.

"It's still in very good condition," he said. "It could be taken to a veterinarian."

Hoping for help

For the past two months, he said ferry workers and people from the island have been regularly leaving scraps of moose, seal and fish for the bird, keeping the animal alive.

"When they leave he comes out and eats the food. But he's pretty skittish," Brown said.

"It'd be a shame for him to die without getting some help."

Brown said gulls and other birds tend to pick at the eagle, and that it's hard to get close to the bird because it's frightened.

Brown says the bird keeps to this small beach by the ferry landing in Man O'War Cove. (Submitted by Rick Brown)

Ferry workers have contacted the provincial government about the bird, he said, but were told there weren't resources for a rescue.

Brown says that's not a good enough response.

"It's a beautiful creature and we have to do our best to try to help him. We're doing out part. … We need [the government] to step up."



Ferry workers have also contacted the SPCA, he said.

They'd try to rescue the bird themselves, but they're afraid they'd just wind up hurting it more, he said.

"You really need somebody trained to do a proper rescue," Brown said.

CBC News has contacted the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, but did not immediately hear back.

