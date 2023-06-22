Q&A: The Fogo Island Inn is 10 years old. Its builder, Todd Saunders, thinks it could last for 500 more

Todd Saunders, a Newfoundland-born architect seen here in this file photo, designed the Fogo Island Inn 10 years ago. (Here and Now/CBC)

The Fogo Island Inn is celebrating a decade of standing — and standing out — in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The inn is a marquee destination for travellers around the world and has brought life and global attention to Fogo Island, which sits off the coast of Newfoundland. The building was designed by Newfoundland architect Todd Saunders, who has since become one of Norway's most exciting architects.

To mark the 10-year anniversary, Saunders called into the CBC studios for a conversation with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett. They spoke about the inn, its legacy and why Saunders believes it will stand for another 500 years.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: The inn was completed 10 years ago. What was your hope for how the building would be perceived and how it would all work out?

A: It was very optimistic … but I don't think anyone involved, not even Zita [Cobb] realized it could have been so impactful as it is. It's beyond anybody's imagination and what's really interesting is kind of like in architecture, or in business as well, you have these ideas and you kind of set them out to life, and God knows what's going to happen to them. But it all starts with this [a] very small idea. It's incredible how it turned out. It's spectacular."

Why do you think it has become this well known?

When a snowball starts rolling and it has got a lot of good intentions and there's people around, it can be quite phenomenal. It was the timing. It was right. The people were right. All these different lives, Zita left when she was 15, I left when I was 15, and we all came back. That kind of gets what we learned out in the world put into practice. And then the community was ready for it.

It was a lot. Zita and I talked about this. Her and I have extremely strong wills, [are] hard working and those two things there can get you quite far. But when you put care on top of it and a desire for change … it's kind of the difference between magic and science. I think we had a good combination of both there.

I've been traveling in different parts of Europe and even the U.S. and if you get to conversations about where I'm from, then they'll go, 'Oh, that's the place where that hotel is!'

Yeah it's known in the hospitality world [and] in the art world and tourism now. That's a success in itself, like people didn't know where Newfoundland was and now they know where Fogo is. You can be giving a lecture in Germany or in Amsterdam and people can have conversations about it. it's quite, quite good.

How did you come to be the one commissioned to create the inn and the art studios?

My version of it was Zita interviewed a lot of architects and she wasn't getting that really good, enthusiastic feeling or understanding. And I work very differently. Most architects come and they're a kind of know it alls, and they give the answer a bit too early.

We're a bit the opposite. We ask a lot of questions and kind of get to know the place and the client really well. And luckily I knew the place extremely well so that was checked off the list. We had a clue, but we didn't have a preconceived answer or expectation of things. And it was a lot of curiosity. I think Zita and I are very curious, and I think that she heard it in my voice. She called me when I was I was paddling a kayak down the coast to buy a baby carriage.

I think she heard in my voice that I was ready for this project. I was very young, like she. She believed in me and I really wanted that and I would have did it for free.

The Fogo Island Inn was finished in 2013, and is 10-years-old this month. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

So in 2005 and 2006, how big a project was this for you in your company?

Gigantic. It was like it was way over my head. We had very good engineers from St. John's — extremely good builders.

Building isn't one person, it's a lot. I think there was probably over 250 people. I learned more than possible in that project, and it's made me like — it's a bit [of a] cocky word to say, 'invincible.' But it was like I couldn't have been doing the stuff I'm doing now if I [hadn't] done that.

Tell us more about that. How did the Fogo Island project affect your career?

I haven't done another hotel since. So it kind of hasn't worked that way, but I've met a lot of very interesting people because of it — more about the curiosity from very, very interesting people. That's what I enjoy the most. Like economically, it's like, without a doubt, been a really good thing.

For a young architect's ego, it was probably great. But I'm not like that. I haven't really got a kick out of working with the community over a long time, and I do that now and I've changed my practice a lot. Now I work with another community outside of Bergen, Norway, an island with 500 people working in Katahdin National Park.

I didn't go into architecture to get well known. I went into architecture because I love drawing and that feeling of when I draw. And then when we hit a ball over the fence every now and then, it's indescribable that feeling. I'm working with the clients that believe in you and builders that support you and you support them, it's the benefit of a mutual respect. The power of mutual respect is quite phenomenal.

How do you see the Fogo Island Inn and the artist studios project influencing other architectural projects around the world in terms of sensitivity to surroundings?

That's a double edged sword. When young architects think they can place something in the landscape and make it Instagram friendly, then it's wrong. But when an architect gets given a beautiful sight and knows that comes with a responsibility, that's a beautiful thing.

We're doing a restaurant now on a cliff in Norway, and you can't see the restaurant. So it's a different type of architecture. Luckily in Canada and Newfoundland, we have a lot of beautiful sights. But I don't think everyone should be doing this. There's a lot of landscapes that are getting ruined with not such good architecture, but then there's other architecture that's highlighting the landscape. When I see some of the Norwegian architects working landscape, how respectful and how complementary they are, it's quite joyous to see. But I've also seen some bad examples, so it comes a lot of responsibility.

Zita Cobb owns the iconic Fogo Island Inn. (Twitter/@SeamusORegan)

So I want to get back to your upcoming visit now. What are you going to be doing when you go back to Fogo Island?

There's these people on the island called community hosts and they kind of bring people around. And those are the nicest people.They're all very nice people on Fogo Island, but there's something very special about them. There's this old school hospitality, like you can remember from the old days. I can vividly remember my great great-grandfather and like the tweed coats and salt and pepper hats.

I'm not a community host, but I'll be walking around with people, hosting them, showing them the architecture and telling the stories of the process of it all.

Are you going to be checking up on how the buildings are holding up?

I always do. I'm constantly in touch with them. I'm on Fogo quite a bit, it's not like I'm coming back for the first time in 10 years. I've spent quite a bit of time there and my goal is to spend a week or two extra every year that eventually I'm there for three or four months a year.

They're holding up incredibly well. I think the buildings can last 500 years. And the reason why [is] when a building is loved by a community, the community will take care of it.

You've talked about this project as figuring out how to make the new Newfoundland architecture. What do you mean by that?

There was a lot of architects not from Newfoundland making architecture in Newfoundland because it was like the lowest bidder got the project. And it was a bit of like a race to the bottom, this type of way of making architecture. And then I was like, OK, what's been built since the Second World War that's new? And it wasn't that much. And there wasn't an identity. Like, it wasn't a pure identity. Whereas in Norway, I could see new Norwegian architecture. We all do different things here, but it's very unique and different.

And when I started looking at Newfoundland, I was like, yeah, the music is amazing here. It's unique and different. Then I started looking at the literature, then I looked at the contemporary arts like all the way back from Christopher and Mary Pratt and then the other younger artists and printmakers. And then then there was the food scene. That's when I really got it. It was like hospitality.

And I was like, OK, this is my material palette. It's like clapboard and kind of like not fancy windows and very rough interiors. I started going back to the language of traditional architecture in Newfoundland. It's not pretty, but it's like this ugly pretty.

The French Have this word for it, I always forget it.

Jolie laide?

Yeah, that's it. The Norwegians, they love this and the Scandinavians love this. But for some reason, the people making architecture on Newfoundland in this century, the past century weren't riding on that wave.

I like hoping other younger architects are stepping in line now making their versions of it. It's like an evolution of how the food industry and the music industry went ahead. There's some great stuff, it's very Newfoundland. Like you know it's Newfoundland.

LISTEN | Hear Todd Saunders' full interview with the CBC's Heather Barrett: Weekend AM 16:19 "It's beyond anybody's imagination" says Fogo Island Inn architect Todd Saunders Fogo Island Inn architect Todd Saunders reflects on the iconic building's legacy ten years after its completion.

