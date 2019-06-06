Too foggy for sunscreen in N.L? Think again, says dermatologist

Summers in Newfoundland can be misty and grey, but according to one dermatologist, that doesn't mean you should skimp on sunscreen.

Dr. James Coffey says even on a cloudy day, the sun can still cause skin damage — and many people don't realize that.

"I have 40,000 patients and one in five of those have skin cancer. There's a lot of skin cancer in the province," Coffey told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Show.

"A lot of people say, 'we don't get enough sun.' Well, that's because 70 per cent of the sunlight is coming through the clouds and the fog, so we tend to take that for granted and go out unprotected — and that's when we get most of our sun damage."

We have to remember that sunlight reflects off of the water. - Dr. James Coffey

The biggest misconception among Newfoundlanders is that you can only get tanned on sunny days, Coffey said. He stressed the importance of always wearing sun block.

Sun on the water

Coffey also mentioned that it's important for tourists to wear sunscreen when they're on the water looking for icebergs and whales.

"We have to remember that sunlight reflects off the water and off of the ice, so 80 per cent of the rays are hitting you a second time."

But what sort of sunscreen should people be picking up at the store?

He recommends a broad spectrum, at least a, SPF 30 — no more and no less — and to avoid spray-on lotion.