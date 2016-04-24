Why is fog called a snow-eater? Here's the science behind it

Fog can be seen in St. John's at any time of year, but in the early spring it helps take away the winter's snowfall. (Submitted by Alick Tsui )

It's rain, drizzle and fog season in Newfoundland and Labrador, and today, we're focusing on fog.

The fog rolls in and all of a sudden there's a big dent in the snowbanks.

(CBC Graphics)

But why does this happen?

‪In spring, when warm humid air moves in and sits over the cold snow, it causes the surrounding air temperature to lower. The tiny parcels of air cool and condense which creates a cloud close to the ground.

That's the fog.

(CBC Graphics)

That process releases heat, and — because humid air is a better conductor of heat — it melts the snow quickly.

So next time you hear RDF in the forecast, remember: it's the snow-eater.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador