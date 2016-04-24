Skip to Main Content
Why is fog called a snow-eater? Here's the science behind it
Nfld. & Labrador

Fog can cut a snowbank down in seemingly no time, but how does it happen? CBC meteorologist is here to explain.
Ashley Brauweiler · CBC News ·
Fog can be seen in St. John's at any time of year, but in the early spring it helps take away the winter's snowfall. (Submitted by Alick Tsui )

It's rain, drizzle and fog season in Newfoundland and Labrador, and today, we're focusing on fog. 

The fog rolls in and all of a sudden there's a big dent in the snowbanks.

(CBC Graphics)

But why does this happen?

‪In spring, when warm humid air moves in and sits over the cold snow, it causes the surrounding air temperature to lower. The tiny parcels of air cool and condense which creates a cloud close to the ground.

That's the fog.

(CBC Graphics)

That process releases heat, and — because humid air is a better conductor of heat — it melts the snow quickly. 

So next time you hear RDF in the forecast, remember: it's the snow-eater.

