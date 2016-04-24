Why is fog called a snow-eater? Here's the science behind it
Fog can cut a snowbank down in seemingly no time, but how does it happen? CBC meteorologist is here to explain.
It's rain, drizzle and fog season in Newfoundland and Labrador, and today, we're focusing on fog.
The fog rolls in and all of a sudden there's a big dent in the snowbanks.
But why does this happen?
In spring, when warm humid air moves in and sits over the cold snow, it causes the surrounding air temperature to lower. The tiny parcels of air cool and condense which creates a cloud close to the ground.
That's the fog.
That process releases heat, and — because humid air is a better conductor of heat — it melts the snow quickly.
So next time you hear RDF in the forecast, remember: it's the snow-eater.